Sources: Man United star wants return to former club after Ruben Amorim decision

Manchester United appear ready to usher in another major reshuffle up front, with striker Rasmus Hojlund increasingly likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, sources close to the agent industry have told CaughtOffside.

The Dane is now viewed as expendable under manager Ruben Amorim, who is prioritising new attacking options after a disappointing campaign.

Hojlund has struggled to justify the hefty price tag United paid in 2023.

Despite backing from the manager and glimpses of promise, the forward’s protracted goal drought and inconsistent form have left United considering alternatives. The Danish striker only managed to scored 10 goals for the Premier League side last season.

Rasmus Hojlund heading back to Serie A?

Serie A remains the most likely destination. Atalanta, where Hojlund first made his mark, are looking to reunite with the attacker.

United are open to structured deals, initially loaning out Hojlund with an obligation to buy option included in the deal.

The Premier League giants are also willing to cover part of Hojlund’s salary to facilitate his exit.

While Juventus, Milan, and Inter have all made informal inquiries, it was the player’s entourage that encouraged Atalanta to take a step forward.

Having previously flourished at Atalanta before his move to United, Hojlund is already familiar with the club’s environment, philosophy, and expectations.

His return would not only reunite him with a system where he thrived but also present a valuable chance to regain confidence and sharpness following a turbulent spell in the Premier League.

Man United star is keen on a move to Atalanta

Unlike other top Serie A sides such as Juventus, Inter Milan, or AC Milan, where established strikers and a wealth of attacking options often complicate selection decisions, Atalanta’s project places a strong emphasis on player development.

Talks are expected to continue well into August, as all parties assess whether the terms can be agreed.

For Atalanta, the chance to re-sign a player like Hojlund without immediate financial burden could prove to be a masterstroke, especially if they can offer him what he needs most, a starting role and a clear pathway back to form.

