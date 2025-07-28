Sources: Man United summer rebuild intensifies as PSG star emerges as next big target

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are launching what could be a pivotal overhaul in their goalkeeping department, sources close to the agent industry have told CaughtOffside.

After a disappointing 15th‑place finish in the Premier League, manager Ruben Amorim and the club hierarchy have made upgrading between the sticks a top priority for the summer.

Andre Onana has endured a rocky period at Old Trafford, with several high-profile errors eroding confidence in his role as first-choice stopper.

Man United are ready to sell Andre Onana this summer

United have placed a price tag of £35-40 million on the Cameroonian international, and there is growing openness to his sale.

Clubs in capitals such as AS Monaco and Saudi Arabia have shown interest, though Onana’s decision will significantly impact the final outcome.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become a coveted prize on United’s shortlist.

The Italian has expressed dissatisfaction with PSG’s contract extension, which includes reduced salary and bonus-based incentives.

Though he has stated that staying in Paris remains a priority, both Man United and their city rivals continue to monitor his situation closely

If Donnarumma, who made 47 appearances for the French club last season, departs PSG, all signs point to Lucas Chevalier of Lille being lined up as his successor.

Donnarumma and Diogo Costa are on United’s shortlist

Another port-of-call for United is Diogo Costa, the Porto captain. At 25, Costa has established himself as one of Europe’s most composed and technically proficient goalkeepers.

Porto’s prized asset carries a release clause in the region of £50–60 million, and scouts have already been dispatched to observe him closely.

Although the list of candidates is compelling, United’s willingness to act depends on securing a sale for Onana.

Executives are aware that they need both transfer funds and wage restructuring to align with Financial Fair Play parameters. As a result, any move for a top-tier goalkeeper, such as Donnarumma, remains contingent on clear departures.

Man United could surprise fans with unexpected transfer decision, hints Amorim