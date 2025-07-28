Sources: Newcastle United’s stance on Alexander Isak and what Liverpool are planning to do

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United find themselves at a crossroads this summer as star striker Alexander Isak formally communicates his desire to leave.

The Swedish forward has made it clear to club hierarchy that he wants to pursue a new chapter, putting pressure on Newcastle amid escalating transfer interest, particularly from Liverpool.

Under contract until 2028, Isak has steadily grown into Newcastle’s talisman, guiding them to Carabao Cup glory and Champions League qualification. The striker scored 27 goals for the Magpies last season in a highly successful season.

Yet, internal frustrations over contract renewal talks and stalled discussions have damaged trust, while broken wage promises and uncertainty around the club’s ambitions have contributed to a growing impasse.

Newcastle United decide Alexander Isak price

Newcastle do not want to lose their main man, but a bid in the region of €150m could force their hand, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Liverpool have tracked Isak for months and see him as the perfect addition even after buying Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool, on their side, may look to offload key names such as Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott to make space in the squad and stay compliant with Financial Fair Play rules.

Arne Slot sees Isak as the missing piece in his attacking line and believes the signing would fit Liverpool’s long-term strategy.

Liverpool interest has forced Newcastle to consider options

Newcastle, aware of a possible departure, are now assessing alternatives. Talks have begun with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian forward has a gentleman’s agreement with the club for a release fee between €70-80m, but it’s unclear whether Newcastle qualify for the terms of that deal.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has also caught attention, although Villa have informed Man United, and now Newcastle, that the striker is not for sale, rejecting offers close to £60m.

Newcastle’s top priority is still to keep Isak, but the player’s stance and Liverpool’s persistence could turn this into one of the biggest stories of the summer.

