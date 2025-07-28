Rodrygo could head to the Premier League with Tottenham. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Tottenham have already spent big on Mohammed Kudus, and they want to bring in another big-name attacker before the summer transfer window closes. And their chances of getting that done have been handed a big boost.

The expected departure of Son Heung-Min, who is attracting interest from the United States and Saudi Arabia, means that Tottenham need a new left winger. There have been links to Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho, but the reigning Europa League champions have now set their sights on a Real Madrid superstar in Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal, is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer after following out of favour under new manager Xabi Alonso, and a Premier League move is the most likely outcome for him.

Rodrygo would be open to Tottenham move this summer

And that move could see him head to Tottenham, with TBR Football reporting that Rodrygo is open to joining Thomas Frank’s squad this summer. Talks have been intermediaries, and it has been revealed through the 24-year-old’s representatives that he would welcome a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are prepared to move for Rodrygo if Son leaves, and if they do, they are willing to make him the highest earner in Frank’s squad. They want him to be a statement signing, and he would be one of the talismanic figures for the north London club.

The idea of being the main man at Tottenham is no doubt one that would appeal to Rodrygo, who would also be afforded the chance to play regularly in his preferred left wing position. Real Madrid would want to do a deal for £70m, which should be afforded for Daniel Levy and co.