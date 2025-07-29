Agreement reached for Leeds star to leave the club immediately

Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s transfer business has been more about bringing in new players rather than focusing on offloading some of the current players.

The Whites are preparing for life back in the Premier League and manager Daniel Farke has made some impressive moves in the summer transfer window.

However, the focus is now set to turn towards offloading players. Only one of the first team players has left the club this summer. Max Wober joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The likes of Patrick Bamford and Illan Meslier are set to follow Wober out of the club in the next few weeks.

Leeds United are letting Schmidt leave in a loan move

Leeds are edging closer to finalising the loan departure of Isaac Schmidt, with Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger reporting that an agreement has been reached with Werder Bremen for a season-long loan.

However, one key detail remains unclear, the deal reportedly does not yet confirm whether a buy option will be included, leaving the future of Schmidt at Elland Road beyond the upcoming campaign still open-ended.

According to Berger, the move will only be completed once Farke signs a suitable replacement.

A season in the Bundesliga could provide him with the competitive minutes and high-level experience that Leeds may not be able to guarantee at this stage.

Isaac Schmidt’s agent, Baykal Bellusci, hinted in an interview with Swiss media earlier this year that a summer exit from Elland Road was a strong possibility for his client.

“Isaac played as a left-back for a long time, and we discussed with the club that there was a larger market for the right-back position. The decision to switch Isaac to the right led to the transfer and his call-up to the national team.

“He has developed, matured as a player, and proven himself with the national team. In a World Cup year, the top priority shouldn’t be to focus on finances. Instead, it’s all about one thing: Where can I play the most games to prove myself? I’m convinced we’ll find a very good solution for him this summer.”

A move for Schmidt to the Bundesliga is imminent

Personal terms with Schmidt are believed to be already settled, signaling the player’s willingness to make the switch to Germany.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are understood to be open to the move, but are waiting to secure a suitable replacement before greenlighting the transfer.

Farke has made it clear that squad balance is essential as the club prepares for a challenging season in the Premier League.

As things stand, the deal is progressing positively, though not yet over the line. More clarity is expected in the coming days, with all parties hoping to reach a full agreement soon.

