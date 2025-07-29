Nicolas Jackson could leave Chelsea this summer. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea will continue to be be busy over the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, with both signings and sales expected. One player that falls into the latter category is Nicolas Jackson, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge due to the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Jackson has had a difficult two years at Chelsea, although he has managed to score 30 goals in 81 appearances. If he does leave, staying in the Premier League is likely, with Man United and Newcastle among those to hold an interest. However, neither club is prepared to make a move at the current asking price, which is believed to be in the region of £80m.

Nicolas Jackson asking price to be brought down by Chelsea

As per Football Insider, finance expert Stefan Borson has stated that Chelsea are expected to lower their asking price for Jackson, given that none of the clubs interested in the Senegalese striker are willing to pay the current valuation.

“Nobody’s paying £80-100m for Nicolas Jackson, so it doesn’t really matter what Chelsea is looking for. First of all, I don’t believe that. But secondly, nobody’s paying it clearly.

“I think for United, the situation is as it’s been for quite a while now, which is their incomings from now depend on their outgoings from now. They have dealt with the Rashford situation. That gives them a bit of capacity on the wage bill.

“I think Jackson feels to me more like either a deal at the Madueke level, sort of £60m or some kind of loan plus potential deal going forward. I think £80-100m is obviously pie in the sky. There are probably three clubs in the world that could do that deal and one of them would be Chelsea. But I doubt any of them would be interested in that deal.”

It remains to be seen where Jackson ends up when the summer transfer window closes. He could stay at Chelsea, but a move away is equally as possible.