Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak update as reports of Liverpool agreement emerge

Alexander Isak and Eddie Howe (Photo by George Wood, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has issued a revealing update on Alexander Isak’s future, acknowledging that the club may no longer have full control over the striker’s next steps.

In a telling press conference held in Seoul during pre-season, Howe confirmed that although Isak remains under contract until 2028, substantial interest from Liverpool has complicated Newcastle’s position.

Howe confirmed he is keen for Isak to stay but conceded that the player’s strong desire to leave could force a different outcome.

Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak update

“He is still our player. He’s contracted to us… We, to a degree, control what’s next for him,” Howe stated, as reported by Sky Sports. Yet he admitted, “That’s not in my full control.”

Liverpool could offer around £120 million, potentially making it a record-breaking fee for Newcastle.

It comes after Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and believe they have the firepower to push for Isak as a marquee signing. Isak himself is reportedly keen to join Liverpool and has agreed personal terms in advance, as per Sky Sports Switzerland.

Howe’s frank admission marks a watershed moment in the Isak transfer saga.

With negotiations set to start soon, the situation is quickly evolving into one of the summer’s most crucial transfers.

Liverpool receive encouraging signs to make a move

Liverpool’s long-standing interest, coupled with internal unrest at Newcastle, suggests that a move may be imminent.

It would further solidify Liverpool’s claim of defending their Premier League title next season following the signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Isak has submitted a transfer request at St. James’ Park this summer and he is currently not a part of the team’s pre-season tour. He wants a move this summer and despite lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, the Swede is keen on a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

