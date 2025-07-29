Expert claims Liverpool have agreed “brilliant” for attacking star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

Following their Premier League title win, they have shown ambition and intent this summer by providing manager Arne Slot the right resources and platform to repeat his success once again next season.

The likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have arrived at the club this summer while some of the players have left including Jarrel Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Their transfer business is far from over as far as incomings and outgoings are concerned.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak while Luis Diaz is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool agree Luis Diaz sale

Finance expert Stefan Borson has praised Liverpool for their efforts to sell Diaz this summer by getting a surprisingly high fee from Bayern Munich for the Colombian attacker.

Bayern have reportedly agreed to pay £65.2million for the Premier League winning player and Borson feels that Liverpool have managed to outsmart Bayern in the transfer saga.

He told Football Insider: “The player wants to go, clearly they’re going to get a mega fee for a player of his age.

“I mean, I’m amazed that Bayern Munich want to do this deal, but they clearly do.

“I think it’s a deal that’s brilliant for Liverpool and good for the player.

“I’d say bad for Bayern Munich, but they want him. I like the player.

“He’s obviously not everyone’s cup of tea, but I just don’t really understand how they’ve come to that price.”

More players are expected to leave the Reds

Liverpool’s “brilliant” profit on Díaz isn’t just a smart business move, it’s central to fuel their next wave of reinforcements.

They are now looking to reinvest that money into their squad and add even more depth and quality.

Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa could be next out of the door at Anfield this summer as Slot and the hierarchy work towards raising funds through sales for new signings.

‘He really, really wants it’ – 25-year-old is desperate for a move to Liverpool