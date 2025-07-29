Jadon Sancho saga: New club enters race to sign Man United outcast

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund have reopened internal discussions about re-signing Jadon Sancho, as the English winger’s future at Manchester United continues to dominate the summer transfer conversation, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Although a third spell at the Bundesliga club is being considered, sources indicate that Sancho, who scored 5 goals for Chelsea on loan last season, is not currently the top priority on Dortmund’s shortlist of attacking targets.

Board-level talks at Dortmund have taken place in recent days to assess the feasibility of bringing back the 24-year-old.

Man United’s asking price, of under €20 million, is seen as a reasonable figure, especially considering the club’s urgency to move on from the player.

Borussia Dortmund make contact to enquire about Sancho

Initial contact has already been made between Dortmund and Sancho’s representatives. The player is said to be open to a return to the German side, where he previously enjoyed his most prolific spell.

A move back to familiar surroundings could help him rejuvenate his career after a difficult stint at Old Trafford.

However, Dortmund are taking a cautious approach. They are assessing multiple options in the market, and while Sancho remains on their radar, he is not currently the lead candidate for their attacking reinforcement.

Man United winger is likely to join Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus are leading the race to land the winger. The Serie A giants have been in daily contact with both United and the player’s entourage.

Importantly, Sancho has shown willingness to reduce his salary demands, around €6 million plus bonuses, to help facilitate a move to Turin.

Dortmund’s renewed interest may add some pressure on Juventus, but the Bianconeri remain confident in securing the deal. As it stands, they are in pole position, with optimism growing that a full agreement can be reached in the coming days.

With both clubs circling, Sancho’s next move could be decided sooner rather than later, but whether it’s a familiar return to Germany or a fresh challenge in Italy remains to be seen.

Striker left impressed by ambitious Man United project and their transfer proposal