Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Alexander Isak’s situation is quickly becoming the big story of the summer transfer window, as Liverpool look to sign him from Newcastle. And the chances of a deal being done could now have increased in the last 24 hours.

Having finalised a deal to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, Liverpool are expected to make their move to sign Isak. Newcastle are braced for an opening offer, and given that they are already shopping around for a replacement, there is a feeling that an agreement can be reached in the near future.

And Isak, who is said to be desperate to join Liverpool, is seemingly doing his part to ensure that Newcastle give the green light to a deal being done with the reigning Premier League champions.

Alexander Isak staying away from Newcastle training ground

According to TBR Football, Isak has gone AWOL at Newcastle, having decided not to attend the club’s training ground for sessions. Instead, he has been doing work at home, with Eddie Howe having been made aware of the situation.

Isak was left out of Newcastle’s ongoing pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea, having made it clear that he wants to explore his options. Liverpool have been pleased with the efforts made by the 25-year-old striker, who registered 23 goals and six assists in the Premier League last season, and they are ready to make a record offer to prise him away from St James’ Park.

Liverpool believe that a package worth £120m will be enough to land Isak, although Newcastle are said to be firm on their asking price of £150m. The player’s wishes could see last season’s Carabao Cup winners relent, although they do hold a fair portion of control, given that the Sweden international still has three years remaining on his current contract.