Marc Guehi has been strongly linked with leaving Crystal Palace. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool want to sign a new central defender this summer, following the departure of Jarrel Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. And the favourite to arrive at Anfield is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Guehi has less than 12 months remaining on his Crystal Palace contract, which is why Liverpool believe that they can get a cut-price deal done. However, no agreement has been reached yet, and this has allowed other clubs to enter the race – although it is expected that these efforts will be futile in the end.

Marc Guehi prioritising Liverpool move above all else

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Tottenham have returned to the bidding for Guehi, but Liverpool are firm favourites to sign him – either this summer or in 2026.

“Tottenham have been looking at Marc Guehi again. They want to sign a centre-back and he’s been on their list since they had that bid rejected in January, because Palace might be willing to let him go.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult one to get done though, because Liverpool are the favourites. He wants to go to a top-level side where he’s got a chance to win things like the Premier League and Champions League on a consistent basis. So I’m told he’s got his heart set on a move to Liverpool, where he could go and do that.

“They’re definitely interested in him and I expect they’ll make another offer at some stage. If that doesn’t happen, though, I wouldn’t be overly shocked to see him stay at Palace for another season and wait to go to Liverpool on a free transfer.

“Even if Tottenham do come in for him, I expect he would prefer to wait it out and see what else comes. There’s always a bit of uncertainty about Tottenham, for me, and I think he wants to go somewhere he’s going to be stitched-on and he knows what he’s going to get. Liverpool are the one he wants, so I think Tottenham will have to look elsewhere.”

Liverpool are hopeful of signing Guehi this summer, although they are prepared to pursue other targets if Crystal Palace’s asking price does not come down. Even if someone else is brought in, it would be no surprise to see the England international at Anfield in 2026, especially if Ibrahima Konate goes to Real Madrid.