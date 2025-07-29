Man City told to steal ‘exceptional’ star from under the noses of Liverpool this summer

(Photos by Gareth Copley & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City defender and coach Stuart Pearce has delivered a bold message: City must step in and hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

The Premier League giants are interested in a move for the Palace defender who is looking to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

The Reds have been active in the summer transfer window this summer and have added the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to their already strong squad.

City, who have made impressive signings of their own, have been advised to hijack Liverpool’s move for Guehi this summer.

Man City told to hijack Liverpool move for Guehi

“When they won the Champions League a couple of years ago, I think they won it on being very, very tough to score against,” the 63-year-old told Sports Mole.

“That was their key that season. Everything fell into place.

“The back four was pretty consistent and played extremely well together. Kyle Walker dealt with any problems. They had that extra bit at the back. That was their strong card.

“It does worry me a little bit. If I was in their situation, Marc Guehi would be one I would go after. I’m a big fan of this kid. He’s got the ability to deal with things one-on-one on the counter-attack.

“You’ve got to be good at that if you’re a Manchester City player in the expansive way they play. But if anything’s going to be their Achilles heel, it’s going to be that back line again.”

Pep Guardiola has made some big moves this summer

City have mainly focused on their midfield and the creative aspect of their team this summer.

Following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne, the Premier League giants have added creative options instead of defensive options in their team.

While they have signed Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves for the left-back position, the central defensive position remains a cause of concern for the club.

Guehi has entered the final year of his contract at Palace and if the FA Cup winners receive the right offer for him this summer, they would be willing to consider a sale.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate described Guehi as an ‘exceptional’ player.

