Newcastle target Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Newcastle are making moves in the striker market, as they make preparations for Alexander Isak’s expected departure to Liverpool. They’re already in for Benjamin Sesko, but if they miss out on him, an alternative has now been lined up.

Sesko is currently Newcastle’s top target, although there is a chance that they miss on him, with Man United also circling. This is why other options are also being looked at – and one of them is Ollie Watkins, who is another that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle eye Ollie Watkins as Alexander Isak replacement

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Newcastle have joined the race to sign Watkins this summer.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Ollie Watkins at Villa. They had Arsenal come in for him in January, and they were still interested before they went and signed Gyokeres, so that one is dead now. Man United have been looking at him as well, and now Newcastle are interested.

“I’m told it’s something Villa are going to be open to, and I think Watkins is open to leaving too. If clubs come in for him, he’s going to want to explore his options. Newcastle are preparing to lose Isak, so they’ve been looking at a lot of different players who could potentially come in and plug the gap he’s going to leave. Watkins is certainly on that list because he’s a top player and would be great for Newcastle.

“I was really pushing for Villa to sign him when I was there because he was the best option available to us, and eventually they went and got it done. Now he’s got Premier League and international experience, which make him ideal for Newcastle. It’s difficult to say what they’re going to do because they’ve missed out on so many players, but he is certainly one of the ones they’ve looked at.”

It remains to be seen where Watkins ends up, but if it were to be Newcastle, he would be a suitable to Eddie Howe’s squad.