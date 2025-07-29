Report: Man United narrow striker search to two targets as Amorim makes big decision

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have narrowed their focus in the summer transfer market as the club steps up efforts to bring in a new striker.

According to journalist Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, United are currently exploring two key targets, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, as the club look to strengthen their attacking line ahead of the new season.

Talks have already taken place between Man United and Aston Villa over Ollie Watkins, although any deal will prove challenging. Villa are keen to retain their star forward and are not open to negotiations unless they can secure a suitable replacement.

Ollie Watkins has impressed Man United

Watkins, who has enjoyed a prolific spell under Unai Emery at Villa Park, is seen as an integral part of Villa’s plans. While Villa value him at around £60 million, United believe the situation could become more flexible if Villa succeed in signing another striker.

In parallel, United are also continuing their pursuit of Sesko, a move driven in part by technical director Christopher Vivell, who knows the player well from his time at RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side currently want at least €80 million for the Slovenian international, but both United and fellow suitors Newcastle United are hopeful that the asking price may drop closer to €70 million as the window progresses.

Red Devils face competition from Newcastle for Sesko

Newcastle are currently ahead in discussions for Sesko and could pose a serious threat to United’s ambitions. Nonetheless, Ruben Amorim’s side remain firmly in the race and see the young forward as a long-term solution in attack.

As it stands, Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea is not a priority for Man United, with the club deeming the financial terms of any potential deal too high.

The focus remains firmly on Watkins and Sesko, and United fans can expect more developments in the coming days as the club look to strengthen their frontline.

Report: Man United planning to leave rivals heartbroken with £15 million steal