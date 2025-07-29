Report: Newcastle United midfielder agrees move to London club

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White is on the verge of securing a loan move to Leyton Orient, with the League One side expected to finalise a deal that will see the 22-year-old spend the entire 2025/26 season at Brisbane Road.

White, once viewed as a promising talent in Newcastle’s academy system, impressed during his loan stint at MK Dons last season in League Two.

Across 34 appearances, 23 of which were starts, the creative midfielder displayed consistency and maturity well beyond his years, becoming an integral figure in the Dons’ midfield.

Now, having proven his worth at that level, he appears set to take the next step up in the English football ladder.

Newcastle United midfielder heading to summer exit

According to a report from Football Insider, Leyton Orient have made a major breakthrough in talks with Newcastle and are now poised to bring the player in on a season-long loan.

The deal would give White a crucial platform to continue his development in a more competitive league, while also helping Orient in their ambitions to challenge for promotion to the Championship.

While there is currently no indication of a purchase clause being included in the agreement, Newcastle are likely keeping a close eye on White’s progress.

His contract at St James’ Park runs until 2027, which gives the club some flexibility in evaluating his long-term future.

However, with the Magpies boasting a strong midfield unit at senior level under Eddie Howe, White’s path to regular Premier League football remains uncertain.

Joe White has several admirers

Several other EFL clubs were reportedly monitoring White’s situation earlier in the summer, but Leyton Orient appear to have won the race for his signature thanks to their clear vision for his role and development.

For White, this move represents a significant opportunity to test himself at a higher level and potentially attract attention for a more permanent future in League One or beyond.

With pre-season in full swing, an official announcement is expected soon, and White could join up with his new teammates shortly as Leyton Orient gear up for an ambitious new campaign.

