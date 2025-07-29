Sources: Arsenal lead Man United and Man City in race to sign ‘unbelievable’ playmaker

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

One of the most exciting transfer stories of the summer is heating up, with multiple Premier League clubs looking to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The 27-year-old England international has become one of the most sought-after names in the transfer market, with his £68 million release clause a key component in negotiations.

Arsenal are currently leading the race to land the highly-rated midfielder, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The English star scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists last season and helped his team win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the final.

Arsenal lead the race to sign Eberechi Eze

Mikel Arteta’s side is ready to offer £30 million up front, with the remaining £38 million to be paid in instalments over the next two years. Discussions are still ongoing regarding the payment structure, and while no agreement has been finalised, progress is being made behind the scenes.

Importantly, Arsenal are not looking to rush the deal. The Gunners are willing to wait until Crystal Palace secure a suitable replacement before sealing the transfer.

To help sweeten the deal, Arsenal are also planning to offer winger Reiss Nelson as part of a player-plus-cash agreement. If the Eagles accept these terms, the move could be completed smoothly.

The motivation behind Arsenal’s interest in Eze is clear. Arteta sees him as a versatile addition capable of covering Martin Odegaard in midfield and providing competition for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition. Bayern Munich are seriously considering a move, especially with the appeal of reuniting Eze with his former teammate Michael Olise.

Gunners face tough competition from Premier League rivals

Liverpool, too, have entered the race as they consider options to refresh their forward line amid growing uncertainty over Luis Diaz’s future.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the situation but are yet to commit to paying the full release clause.

Manchester City and Manchester United have made early contact with the player’s representatives, indicating wider Premier League interest. Meanwhile, Tottenham appear to have shifted their focus to alternative targets.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has hailed Eze as an ‘unbelievable’ player.

