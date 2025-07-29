Sources: Chelsea star at the centre of tug-of-war with Man United and Barca battling

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has become one of the most talked-about players of the summer transfer window, with interest pouring in from across Europe.

With Chelsea’s recent signings of young forwards Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, the Blues are now open to letting Jackson leave the club, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea have set a €50 million asking price for the 24-year-old Senegalese striker. However, several interested clubs believe that valuation is excessive given his current output.

The striker scored just 13 goal for the Blues in all competitions last season. Still, that hasn’t deterred some of Europe’s biggest sides from exploring a move.

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Nicolas Jackson

Barcelona have emerged as one of the most serious contenders, identifying Jackson as a potential backup for Robert Lewandowski. The club’s sporting director Deco is expected to initiate talks with Chelsea over a one-year loan with an option to buy.

Given Jackson’s experience in La Liga with Villarreal, he is seen as a good fit for Barcelona’s ongoing squad rebuild.

In Serie A, both Juventus and Napoli have expressed interest but are struggling to match Chelsea’s price.

Napoli initially made contact through his agents but pulled out of negotiations after completing the signing of Lorenzo Lucca.

AC Milan submitted an offer as well, but Jackson rejected the move due to his preference to continue playing in the Premier League.

Jackson wants Premier League stay if he leaves Chelsea

That decision keeps the door open for English clubs. Newcastle United have opened talks and see Jackson as a strong backup to Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who previously worked with Jackson at Villarreal, is keen on a reunion. However, Chelsea are being cautious about selling to domestic rivals, although they remain open to discussions for the right price.

Manchester United have stepped up their scouting of Jackson as they look to reshape their attack. On the other hand, Arsenal were approached by his representatives, but the Gunners ultimately chose to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

