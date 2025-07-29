Tottenham set sights on Man United star as efforts made to replace star player

Alejandro Garnacho could be heading to Tottenham. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham have had a quiet summer transfer window so far, but that is expected to change in the coming weeks. The recent addition of Mohammed Kudus is the only new first team signing, but soon, it is expected that another attacker will join him in north London.

In the next couple of weeks, it is expected that Son Heung-min will leave Tottenham, with clubs in the MLS and Saudi Arabia pushing hard to sign him. A replacement is already being worked on, and despite links to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Thomas Frank’s side look set to add Alejandro Garnacho to their ranks instead.

Tottenham want Alejandro Garnacho to replace Son Heung-min

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed that Tottenham are in the race to sign Garnacho, who is almost certainly leave Man United before the end of the summer transfer window.

“Alejandro Garnacho is certainly one of the names on Tottenham’s list. It looks like they might be losing Son, whether that’s to the MLS or the Saudi league, so they are already looking at options to replace him.

“Garnacho has been a very impressive player for Man United. He’s got loads of promise and I’m surprised Amorim is so willing to let him go. I think he’d be an excellent addition for Tottenham and he’s definitely one they are interested in.

“The only issue I have is what the price tag will be, because Man United publicly pushing him out has shown their hand, they need to get rid of him. They’re going to struggle to get big money for him so they might have to drop the asking price. I think it’s one that will happen in the closing stages of the window, when United need to sell and Tottenham can take advantage of that situation.”

Garnacho is also wanted by Chelsea, so it could be difficult for Tottenham to get a deal done – especially if they play to waiting game in hopes of Man United lower his price. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.