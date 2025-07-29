‘He really, really wants it’ – 25-year-old is desperate for a move to Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League champions Liverpool have shown ambition this summer by signing Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Latest reports have suggested that their transfer business has still not ended and they could add more players to their already star studded squad.

Having won the Premier League last season under manager Arne Slot, the Reds showed their pedigree at the top level but they want to build further on that momentum and make their squad even stronger.

Their latest transfer target is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak who has made it clear that he wants to leave the Magpies this summer.

The Swede is ready to challenge for the biggest honours in football and wants to establish himself at a club who is regularly fighting for top honours in football.

Alexander Isak is ready to join Liverpool

Transfer insider Lewis Steele has provided the latest update on Liverpool’s interest in Isak and what the attacker feels about moving to Anfield this summer.

“The latest is, probably from the Newcastle end, is that Newcastle are ready for that first bid to come. They’re fearing the first bid,” Steele said on Youtube.

“And I think that impact will come at some point this week or next week. It is the last week of July going into August this week. There’s not long left of the transfer window, although there is more than enough time to get all this business done.

“And I do think that Liverpool will make a play at Isak now. I said that a few days ago.”

A lot will depend on player sales at Anfield if they want to make a big money move for the Newcastle star.

The likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are expected to leave the club soon and funds generated from those sales will be used to bring Isak to Anfield.

Will Isak move to Anfield this summer?

“Do I think he will join? Well, it all depends on Newcastle, really,” says Steele.

“So I do still think it’s too early to say, but I do have a sneaky feeling that this one will end up happening — or at least the bid will happen.

“Alexander Isak is growing in… let’s just say he’s desperate for the move to Liverpool. He really, really wants it.”

All eyes will be on Liverpool and Isak and how Newcastle react if the Reds make their move to sign their star attacker.

Having made up his mind to leave St. James’ Park this summer, it appears like the Reds would win the race to sign him.

