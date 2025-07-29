Striker left impressed by ambitious Man United project and their transfer proposal

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain firmly in the hunt for highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko, with the club stepping up efforts to secure his signature despite fierce competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Sesko, currently at RB Leipzig, has become one of the most sought-after young strikers in European football.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world have taken notice of his talent and among the clubs showing the most interest to sign him are two Premier League clubs: Man United and Newcastle United.

Both the clubs are looking to revamp their attack this summer and Sesko is high on their radar.

Man United make move to sign Benjamin Sesko

According to the latest developments, United have presented a detailed proposal to sign the Bundesliga attacker and he has been impressed by Man United’s pitch and their transfer proposal.

What has particularly caught his attention is that the Red Devils are showing genuine interest in signing him and going the extra mile to seal his signature.

Sesko has been left “impressed” by the Red Devils’ pitch, particularly their long-term vision and the central role he would play in their attacking plans.

Man United’s pursuit, however, is far from straightforward. Newcastle United have matched their ambition and are actively preparing a formal offer. The Magpies are said to be serious about bringing in a marquee forward due to the uncertain future of Alexander Isak at the club.

Red Devils face competition from Newcastle United

The Sweden international attacker is keen on a move to Premier League champions Liverpool this summer and his departure could prove to be highly detrimental for the Magpies who are already preparing for life without Isak.

Despite the steep price tag being demanded by the German club, both English clubs are continuing negotiations in the hopes of sealing a deal this summer.

For United, the urgency to reinforce their frontline is clear following an underwhelming season. Meanwhile, Newcastle see Sesko as the ideal long-term replacement for Isak, should the Swede depart amid interest from Liverpool.

