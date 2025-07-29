BOLOGNA, ITALY - APRIL 20: FC Internazionale's Lautaro Martinez passes the ball under pressure from Bologna's Jhon Lucumi during the Serie A match between Bologna and FC Internazionale at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 20, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Sunderland have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and their efforts are set to continue in the coming weeks. The Black Cats are desperate to bridge the gap to those in the Premier League, and one of their rumoured targets would certainly help in that regard.

Last weekend’s 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Hearts shows that more additions are still needed to Regis Le Bris’ squad, particularly in defence. At least one centre-back is expected to join during the transfer window closes in September, and one option on the table is Bologna’s Colombia international, Jhon Lucumi.

Sunderland edge closer to signing Jhon Lucumi

Lucumi, who has been linked with Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks, would be statement signing for Sunderland. And according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the 27-year-old is tempted by a move to the Stadium of Light.

Lucumi has had an impressive three years at Bologna, but with less than 12 months remaining on his contract with the Serie A side, he is expected to leave this summer. Sunderland are hoping to take advantage of the situation by signing him on a cut-priced deal, which would be very possible to pull off.

Sunderland have signed a lot of younger talent from abroad this summer, but the addition of Lucumi – who has played 29 times for Colombia – would add much-needed experience to Le Bris’ squad, alongside the already-signed Reinildo Mandava, who signed earlier this month from Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can conclude a deal for Lucumi, but if so, it would be another impressive signing to go alongside with Granit Xhaka, who’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is set to be concluded in the next 24-48 hours after he jetted in to the north East on Tuesday.