Tottenham handed chance to sign Gibbs-White alternative in a bargain £30m move

At one stage this summer, it looked like a certainty that Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White would sign for Tottenham.

However, the Englishman has now signed a new deal at Forest and he is set to stay at the club.

Spurs, who are looking for midfield creativity under the leadership of manager Thomas Frank this summer, have been forced to consider alternatives in the market.

One of the names linked with a move to the Europa League winners this summer is West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta, as reported by TBR Football.

West Ham United appear set to part ways with Brazilian midfielder Paqueta this summer, but not at the price they once anticipated.

Lucas Paqueta is available in a bargain move

According to The Daily Mail, the Hammers are now prepared to accept a significantly reduced transfer fee for the 27-year-old, just two years after rejecting a lucrative offer believed to be worth around £80 million.

The East London side were on the brink of a major payday in 2023 when Manchester City expressed serious interest in signing Paqueta. At the time, the attacking midfielder was enjoying a strong run of form, and the transfer looked almost inevitable.

However, that move was dramatically put on ice due to the Football Association’s investigation into alleged betting breaches involving the player, specifically, spot-fixing accusations that halted progress on any deal.

Since then, West Ham’s stance on the player has evolved. While Paqueta has continued to be an important part of their squad, the lingering uncertainty around the investigation clouded his transfer prospects and affected the club’s ability to capitalise on his peak market value.

Tottenham could take advantage of the situation

That cloud is now beginning to lift, as sources suggest Paqueta is on course to be cleared of all wrongdoing, paving the way for a fresh start.

As per Daily Mail, the Hammers are ready to let the Brazilian leave the club this summer for just £30m and Tottenham may consider a move for the creative midfielder.

With Graham Potter now overseeing a squad rebuild in East London, West Ham are reportedly willing to entertain offers far below the figures quoted two summers ago.

The club is said to be prioritising financial flexibility as they look to reshape their midfield and strengthen other key areas of the pitch.

