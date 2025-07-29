Jack Grealish is expected to leave Man City this summer. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham have had a quiet summer so far, but their efforts for more signings are expected to be stepped up in the coming weeks. Further additions are needed to a squad that finished 17th in the Premier League last season, and soon, these could arrive.

One position that is to be addressed is attacking midfielder, as was made clear during the pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White. Tottenham must now look for an alternative after he signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest, and one player that has been lined up is Jack Grealish.

Tottenham step up pursuit of Jack Grealish deal

Mick Brown (via Football Insider) has revealed that Tottenham are one of the clubs keen on signing Grealish this summer, with a deal now more possible after the north Londoners failed to bring in Gibbs-White.

“Jack Grealish needs to be playing regularly wherever he goes. He needs to go to a club where he can produce the type of form we know he’s capable of.

“Tottenham could be that destination, especially after they’ve missed out on the deal for Gibbs-White, because they want to strengthen in that position. They’ve been interested in Grealish for a while, so that deal might finally come now.

“Gibbs-White staying at Forest is going to be a big blow, but they’ll have other targets in mind. If it’s not Grealish, there will be somebody else, but he is certainly a name on their list. He can play in that attacking midfield role but can go out wide as well if needed, and that’s always a valuable asset to have in your side.

“I know he’s going to move from Man City, there’s no question about that, so the opportunity is there. It might depend on whether the money is right.”

Tottenham have been interested in Grealish for a while, but now could be the time that they step up their pursuit. For now, it remains to be seen whether that is the case.