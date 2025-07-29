Unai Emery turns to Bundesliga star to add creative spark to Aston Villa this summer

Unai Emery applauding the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa’s summer transfer plans continue to evolve, and reports now suggest the club is keeping a close eye on Werder Bremen’s Romano Schmid.

As per The Guardian, the 24-year-old Austrian midfielder has emerged as a potential target for Unai Emery, who is eager to reinforce his squad ahead of a demanding 2025/26 season.

Villa’s return to European competition, this time via the Europa League after a strong sixth-place Premier League finish, has prompted an ambitious shift in transfer priorities.

Emery understands the challenges that come with juggling domestic and European commitments, especially with the physical and tactical intensity he demands from his midfielders.

Aston Villa are targeting a move for Romano Schmid

While Schmid may not be the biggest name circulating in this summer’s rumour mill, he could prove a smart and calculated addition.

Schmid has quietly built a reputation in the Bundesliga as one of the more technically reliable midfielders.

His versatility, comfortable as a No. 8, No. 10, or even wider when needed, fits the kind of tactical flexibility Emery values.

Emery has actively made changes to the Villa squad during his time at Villa Park. The Spanish manager has been supported well by the owners at the club and this summer it is going to be the same story.

The Austrian midfielder could be prised away from Werder Bremen this summer for a fee in the region of €15 million (£13 million).

His consistent performances have caught the attention not only of Villa but also Premier League rivals West Ham United and Fulham, both of whom are monitoring his situation closely.

Villa face competition from Premier League clubs

With all three clubs seeking midfield reinforcements ahead of a long campaign, Schmid has emerged as a key transfer target.

While the pursuit is still in its early stages, Villa remain firmly in the mix. Much will depend on whether the Midlands club decides to accelerate talks and meet Bremen’s valuation before rival clubs make their move.

As things stand, no formal negotiations have taken place, but the groundwork has been laid, and Villa’s interest is genuine.

If a deal materialises, Schmid could offer the kind of balance and work rate that perfectly complements Villa’s existing midfield.

