Aston Villa favourites to sign striker who scored twice at Villa Park

Aston Villa FC
Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action against Aston Villa. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to sign a new striker this summer, regardless of whether Ollie Watkins stays or goes. And given their well-documented PSR woes, it would be no surprise to see a low-cost option arrive at Villa Park in the coming weeks.

It has been a quiet transfer window thus far for Aston Villa, with goalkeeper Marco Bizot being the only recognised addition to Unai Emery’s squad. It looks like big-money sales are need in order for quality signings to be made, but in the meantime, market opportunities are being considered by club officials.

And one of those is a familiar face that has scored twice at Villa Park in the last few seasons.

Aston Villa make move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts for Everton against Aston Villa
Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts for Everton against Aston Villa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to The Sun (via FootballFanCast), Aston Villa are interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a free agent after leaving Everton upon the expiry of his contract earlier this month. The 28-year-old, who has also been linked with Man United in recent weeks, is a serious target for last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists, with talks having already taken place with his representatives.

Aston Villa have been keen to find out Calvert-Lewin’s contract demands, which is why contact has taken place in recent weeks. As of yet, a concrete effort to sign has not been made, although that could change in the near future – especially if Watkins joins one of Man United or Newcastle, which is expected.

As far as a backup striker options goes, Calvert-Lewin would be a solid addition to Emery’s squad – provided that he can put his injury problems behind him. It was only four years ago that he managed 21 goals in a season for Everton, so if he can return to those levels, he would be a very valuable asset.

