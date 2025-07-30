Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Aston Villa to stay away from 28-year-old star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly emerged as late contenders to sign free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, following his departure from Everton after a nine-year spell at Goodison Park.

Manager Unai Emery is keen to reinforce his attacking ranks after the club’s near-silent summer window and Calvert-Lewin’s availability offers a bargain solution.

Despite scoring just three goals in 26 league appearances last season, often hampered by hamstring injuries that kept him out for 14 matches, the 28-year-old remains a proven Premier League forward when fit.

Villa linked with a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Villa’s exit of loan forwards Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio has created gaps in Emery’s squad, leading the club to pursue new attacking options.

Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has been vocal in discouraging a move for Calvert-Lewin, especially if it signals a replacement for club icon Ollie Watkins.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:

“Why you lying for? Don’t lie. Don’t you dare, don’t you dare. Who put that in there?”

He then talked to co-host and United fan Andy Goldstein, adding:

“You think you’re going to take (Ollie) Watkins and we’re going to get Calvert-Lewin? No way, I’d move countries.”

Agbonlahor wants Aston Villa to keep Ollie Watkins

He emphasised that Watkins, Villa’s all-time Premier League top scorer, remains irreplaceable in his eyes.

It is hard to disagree with what Agbonlahor is saying about Watkins and Calvert-Lewin.

Watkins is a player who has been a consistent performer for his club and has even performed well for his country while Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries and his goal scoring record has not been great.

With interest increasing in the services of Watkins, particularly from Manchester United, Villa may find it difficult to hold on to their star attacker this summer.

