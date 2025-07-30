Agreement reached: Liverpool beat Arsenal to the signing of striker in another major coup

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have secured a deal to sign promising young striker Will Wright from League Two side Salford City, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The 17-year-old talent has agreed personal terms with the Merseyside giants, and a medical is already underway as the transfer nears completion.

Wright, regarded as one of the brightest young forwards in the lower leagues, had drawn serious interest from several Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with Arsenal previously thought to be leading the race.

Arne Slot beats Mikel Arteta to the signing of striker

In fact, the Gunners had reportedly reached a club-to-club agreement with Salford City. However, they were unable to finalise personal terms with the player, leaving the door open for Liverpool to swoop in and seal the deal.

Liverpool’s recruitment of youth talent has been a major focus in recent years, and Wright’s addition fits that long-term vision.

Wright is seen as a player who could develop into a key figure in Liverpool’s forward line in the years ahead.

The Reds have been keen to strengthen their academy pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in identifying and nurturing future stars.

The move also highlights Liverpool’s aggressive stance in beating rival clubs to emerging prospects.

Despite Arsenal’s early advances, Liverpool were able to move quickly to convince Wright and his camp that Anfield was the right destination for his development.

Liverpool continue their busy summer transfer window

His potential integration into Liverpool’s U18 or U21 setup could be fast-tracked depending on his progress and the club’s plans for his future.

Salford City, meanwhile, will part ways with one of their top academy prospects, but the deal represents a significant opportunity for Wright to make a leap into the elite level of English football.

The Reds continue their aggressive approach in the transfer market by not only strengthening their first team squad with players like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike but also strengthen their youth with the signing of Wright.

