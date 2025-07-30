Report: Man United star rejects trio of offers to stick to his commitment

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Antony of Real Betis looks on, during the warm up. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony is expected to leave the club permanently during the summer transfer window. 

The Brazilian was on loan at Real Betis during the second half of the season, and he was outstanding for them. There have been rumours that Antony could look to join them permanently this summer. So far, the La Liga outfit has not been able to agree on a deal with Manchester United. 

Three offers rejected

However, the player is keen on returning to the Spanish club for the upcoming campaign, and he is sticking to his commitment for now. He has had offers from São Paulo, Botafogo, and Saudi Arabia. He has turned down all three offers, and he’s waiting for the Spanish club to sign him, as per Estadio Deportivo

It will be interesting to see if Real Betis can get the deal done in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that he was a key player for them during the second half of last season, and Antony enjoyed his football under Manuel Pellegrini. Joining them would be ideal for the player as well. 

More Stories / Latest News
Deal advanced: Journalist claims Chelsea transfer could be completed in 24-48hrs
Report: Man United initiate move to sign £210k-a-week star, Chelsea have made enquiries
Report: Man United keen on signing “extraordinary” player they will face in a few days

Antony needs a move away

Antony gestures during a match
Antony during his loan spell at Real Betis (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The move to Manchester United has not worked out, and he should look to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high level and enjoy his football once again. The move to Spain would be ideal for all parties. Antony helped Real Betis reach the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, and the Spanish outfit could use a player of his quality next season as well. 

However, they have limited resources, and Manchester United will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. The Red Devils do not view him as a key part of their plans, and it would be ideal for them to cut their losses on the South American and let him move on. 

More Stories Antony

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *