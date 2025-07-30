Antony of Real Betis looks on, during the warm up. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony is expected to leave the club permanently during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian was on loan at Real Betis during the second half of the season, and he was outstanding for them. There have been rumours that Antony could look to join them permanently this summer. So far, the La Liga outfit has not been able to agree on a deal with Manchester United.

Three offers rejected

However, the player is keen on returning to the Spanish club for the upcoming campaign, and he is sticking to his commitment for now. He has had offers from São Paulo, Botafogo, and Saudi Arabia. He has turned down all three offers, and he’s waiting for the Spanish club to sign him, as per Estadio Deportivo.

It will be interesting to see if Real Betis can get the deal done in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that he was a key player for them during the second half of last season, and Antony enjoyed his football under Manuel Pellegrini. Joining them would be ideal for the player as well.

Antony needs a move away

The move to Manchester United has not worked out, and he should look to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high level and enjoy his football once again. The move to Spain would be ideal for all parties. Antony helped Real Betis reach the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, and the Spanish outfit could use a player of his quality next season as well.

However, they have limited resources, and Manchester United will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. The Red Devils do not view him as a key part of their plans, and it would be ideal for them to cut their losses on the South American and let him move on.