Leandro Trossard with Arsenal teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal could look to cash in on the Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard during the summer transfer window.

The Belgian has not been a regular starter for them, but he has been very effective when called upon. He managed to find the back of the net 10 times last season and picked up 10 assists as well. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he has been very impressive for Arsenal since joining them from Brighton.

Trossard has been labelled as “incredible” by Craig Bellamy.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal would now be prepared to let the player move on this summer. They are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Rodrigo Goes. They are prepared to sell the Belgian to make space for the Brazilian in their squad. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Summer exit could be ideal for Trossard

A summer exit from Arsenal could be ideal for the Belgian attacker as well. He is very much at the peak of his career, and he needs to play regularly. Arsenal will not be able to provide him with that opportunity, and he should look to join a club where he will start every week.

On the other hand, Rodrygo has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and he needs to join a club where he will get more opportunities. The move to Arsenal could be ideal.

Rodrygo would be a superb addition

He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front line, and he is regarded as a world-class talent. Rodrygo could complete the Arsenal attacking unit.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done in the coming weeks. The Brazilian has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well. Arsenal have an ambitious project and a tremendous squad. The opportunity to join them will be exciting for the South American.