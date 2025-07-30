Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory over Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the capture of Jorrel Hato from Ajax.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, talks are currently advanced between all parties, and the move could be wrapped up within the next 24-48 hours.

Jorrel Hato could be a future star

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and Chelsea would do well to secure his signature. He could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. He has the attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to make his mark in English football.

The Netherlands international is highly rated across Europe, and the move to Chelsea will be a huge opportunity for him to prove his quality at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Chelsea needed to improve defensively, and signing the 19-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. They have recently won the FIFA Club World Cup as well. They have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have been active during the summer transfer window, and they have brought in some impressive signings.

Hato will be another addition to a formidable pool of young talent at the club.

Chelsea will look to fight for trophies with quality signings

Chelsea have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons, and they will be desperate to bounce back. It will be interesting to see if they can compete with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Meanwhile, Hato will hope to help the Blues improve defensively. They looked mediocre at the back last season, and they need to improve in that area if they want to do well.