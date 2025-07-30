Report: Chelsea & Tottenham make their move for €20m attacker, receive response from player

Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Juventus attacker Timothy Weah has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer, and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham are keen on him.

According to a report from SpazioJ, Chelsea and Tottenham have made their move for the 25-year-old attacker, but he has rejected their advances. The Italian outfit are prepared to sell him this summer, and they are demanding a fee of around €20 million.

Can they convince Timothy Weah?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Tottenham decide to come back to try and persuade the attacker to join the club. They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the American international could be a useful acquisition. Weah scored 6 goals and picked up 5 assists last season.

He is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability to the side. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for most players, but the American international has refused proposals for two of the biggest clubs in London.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham and Chelsea need quality players

Timothy Weah of Juventus warms up before a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match
Timothy Weah of Juventus warms up before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Chelsea will look to improve their squad adequately during the summer transfer window. They managed to win European trophies last season, and they will look to build on it. Both teams will look to establish themselves as Champions League regulars now, and they need quality players. Improving the attacking unit will be a priority for both teams.

They have already brought in players like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Mohammed Kudus. It remains to be seen whether they can improve the squad further before the transfer window closes.

As for Weah, the opportunity to join a big club in the Premier League does not come around too often, and it will be interesting to see if the player decides to change his mind.

