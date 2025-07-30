Joao Palhinha with Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is reportedly plotting a return to the Premier League in future, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to bring him back to the club.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the striker could seek a return to English football after the World Cup, and it will certainly put Tottenham on alert. There is a clause in the striker’s contract which would allow him to leave the German champions for a fee of around £54 million.

Tottenham could use Kane

Tottenham could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 32-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition. He has found the back of the net 85 times in 96 matches for the German club. He is a world-class player who has proven himself across multiple levels. He knows Tottenham well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Harry Kane set for return?

The opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be quite exciting for the player as well. He has proven himself at the highest level, and he has won a major trophy with the German club. He might feel that this is the right time for him to return to his comfort zone once again.

Meanwhile, the England International striker is just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record. He will certainly fancy his chances of breaking that tally if he returns to England. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to try their luck and make a move for him in future. Bringing him back to the club would be a masterstroke from the north London club.