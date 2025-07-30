Chelsea players in a huddle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer.

The 19-year-old is a priority target for Chelsea, and they are hoping to get the deal done. According to a report from Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax were hoping to recoup around €55-60 million for the 19-year-old defender. However, Chelsea are unwilling to pay over €41 million for him.

Ajax under pressure to sell Hato

The Dutch outfit are now undecided on whether they want to sanction his departure or not. They believe that the player has already agreed terms with Chelsea, and he has privately indicated that he wants to move to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see what Ajax decide.

There is a feeling within the club that they might not be able to recoup the desired asking price for the defender from any other club, and therefore, they could be under pressure to sell him to Chelsea. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Jorrel Hato set for Chelsea transfer?

The report further claims that the defender will double his wages if he moves to Chelsea this summer. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to test himself at the highest level. He is a talented young defender with a bright future, and Hato will look to establish himself as a key player for the club.

Chelsea looked quite vulnerable, defensively, last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to fight for major trophies. The 19-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as a full back. He could be an asset for Chelsea in the long term, and they could nurture him into a future star.