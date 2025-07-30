Liverpool told what it would take for them to sign dream transfer target Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle he wants to leave (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak this summer.

Having already signed players like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the Reds are set to continue their summer transfer business with more additions to their squad.

After winning the Premier League title last season, Arne Slot and his recruitment have shown ambition and intent this summer by targeting new players and addressing issues in their squad.

Their latest possible signing could be Isak but Newcastle United are going to make it difficult for the Reds to sign their star player, even though the player has made it clear to the Magpies that he wants a move away from St. James’ Park this summer.

The big question remains how much Newcastle would want for the Sweden international striker.

Liverpool told staggering Alexander Isak price

Finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that £130million plus £20million in add-ons would be good enough to secure the signing of the 25-year-old striker for Liverpool.

In conversation with Football Insider, he said:

“I think the Isak deal is about him going to Liverpool.

“If we’re being honest, I think that the only real question is whether Liverpool are prepared to pay £150million and then whether Newcastle are prepared to bite the bullet and sell him.

“I can’t believe Newcastle would sell him for less than £140million plus some add-ons. Why would you sell him for less than £140million when you’ve got a situation like this?

“If I was Newcastle, I would hold my position on it. I definitely wouldn’t be selling for £120million. Maybe £130million plus £20million, maybe do that deal.”

Reds would have to pay a record breaking transfer fee

If the Reds go by what Borson is claiming, they would be making a Premier League record move to sign Isak.

The attacker, who scored 27 goals for the Magpies last season, wants to take the next step in his career and he sees Liverpool as the ideal club who can take his career to the next level while also providing him the opportunity to challenge for the biggest honours in football.

It remains to be seen what the Reds will do now in order to complete the signing since it is going to be complicated.

Isak’s openness to leave Newcastle might make it a little easier for Slot’s team to chase the player but Eddie Howe’s men will be looking to get as much money out of the Reds as possible.

