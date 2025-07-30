Luis Diaz replacement: Liverpool have eyes on speedster to replace ougoing star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for life without Luis Diaz who is set to join Bayern Munich this summer.

The Colombian international winger has been a crucial member of the Liverpool team for the past few seasons but the Reds are ready to accept his desire of a move away from Anfield to start a new chapter in his career.

Having already signed attacking players like Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz this summer, the Reds are looking for more attacking additions and Newcastle United player Alexander Isak is firmly on their radar.

Along with a new striker, they are likely to step into the market for a new winger to replace Diaz this summer.

Liverpool identify Luis Diaz replacement

Liverpool appear ready to shake up the transfer market yet again as they set their sights on Lyon winger Malick Fofana, a rising Belgian talent who has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Reds are now exploring a potential move for the 20-year-old as part of their ongoing search for a replacement for Diaz.

Fofana, who has been on the radar of both Nottingham Forest and Everton, is considered one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Ligue 1.

Forest were reportedly the first to make serious inroads, even going as far as having a bid accepted by Lyon earlier in the window. However, the deal collapsed due to a breakdown in personal terms.

Everton subsequently stepped in and opened what were described as advanced negotiations with both the player and his current club.

Despite this progress, Liverpool may now be about to hijack the entire operation. With Champions League football on offer at Anfield and a vacancy in their forward line following Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich, the opportunity to bring Fofana into a higher-profile project could prove decisive.

Fofana is keen on a move to a Champions League club

It is widely believed that the player prefers a move to a club competing at the top of European football, which could give Liverpool a significant edge in the race.

Lyon, aware of the growing interest, have slapped a £35 million price tag on Fofana’s head. While that figure may be a sticking point for clubs like Forest and Everton, Liverpool are financially equipped to meet the valuation with ease.

As things stand, Liverpool are watching closely and could make their move in the coming days. With negotiations ongoing elsewhere, the Reds may look to swoop in and finalise a deal before their rivals regroup.

Liverpool deal edges closer as Alexander Isak goes AWOL at Newcastle