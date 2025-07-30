Moises Caicedo of Chelsea breaks away from Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sports Zone, Manchester United have made contact with the French outfit regarding a move for the 26-year-old. He is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. If they manage to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in securing his signature as well. They have enquired about a potential move. It remains to be seen where the player and up.

Man United need Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG have been hoping to agree on a new deal with him, but the Italian has not been able to reach an agreement. A summer move is on the cards, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester United need a quality goalkeeper, and Donnarumma would be a huge upgrade on Andre Onana. The Cameroon International has been quite error-prone and he has cost his valuable points. The £210k-a-week Italian could help Manchester United improve and fight for major trophies.

Chelsea could use Donnarumma

Similarly, Chelsea need a reliable goalkeeper as well. They are reportedly unhappy with the performances of Robert Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with an exit, and there is no doubt that the Italian would be an upgrade. He is a world-class player who has proven himself for club and country.

Donnarumma was excellent in the UEFA Champions League last season, and he helped PSG win the tournament. He might feel that this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and it will be interesting to see what the player decides.