Manchester United are interested in the Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo, and it will be interesting to see if they submit an offer to sign him.

The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated in Italy, and he has a bright future. He has the tools to develop into a quality player for Manchester United in future, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him this summer.

As per La Repubblica, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland as keen on Comuzzo as well.

We have previously covered reports claiming that Manchester United have been scouting Comuzzo regularly.

Man United could use Comuzzo

He has been described as an “extraordinary” talent in the past. Manchester United could use more defensive reinforcements, and the young defender would be a future investment for them. They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help the Italian develop into a key player for the club as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting, and it will be interesting to see how the young defender reacts to the interest if there is a concrete proposal on the table. Manchester United have the resources to get the deal across the line, and they might be able to tempt Fiorentina into selling the player if they are serious about signing him.

Pietro Comuzzo would be a future asset

Manchester United will look to bounce back after a disappointing season, and they need to improve their squad. Signing one of the best young defensive players in European football right now would be a wise decision. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and investing in the Italian would be ideal.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be able to take a closer look at him when they take on Fiorentina on the 9th of August in a pre-season friendly.