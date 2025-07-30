Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, controls the ball during a training session. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to join Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Slovenian is a player in demand this summer. Arsenal were keen on signing him at the start of the window, and Newcastle United are hoping to secure his signature now. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finalise the deal.

Manchester United have sent a delegation from the club to Germany in order to get the deal done. They believe that a move could be wrapped up for a fee of around €70 million (£60m).

Man United keen on Sesko

According to a report from talkSPORT, Manchester United made an approach to sign the 22-year-old striker last summer as well. However, they were not able to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can succeed this time around. It is no secret that they need a quality striker, and the Slovenian would be an exceptional acquisition. Sesko is young enough to improve further, and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Manchester United have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help the 22-year-old fulfil his world-class potential. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player as well.

Can Man United convince Benjamin Sesko?

However, Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they will not be able to offer him European football next season. On the other hand, Newcastle will be able to offer him Champions League action next season. It will be interesting to see what the striker decides.

Whoever ends up signing him will have a future star on their hands. The player has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in England, and he could develop into a reliable Premier League goal scorer. Sesko scored 21 goals last season and picked up six assists.