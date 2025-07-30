Man United officials fly out to seal £60m move for player they tried to sign last summer

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, controls the ball during a training session. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to join Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Slovenian is a player in demand this summer. Arsenal were keen on signing him at the start of the window, and Newcastle United are hoping to secure his signature now. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finalise the deal.

Manchester United have sent a delegation from the club to Germany in order to get the deal done. They believe that a move could be wrapped up for a fee of around €70 million (£60m).

Man United keen on Sesko

According to a report from talkSPORT, Manchester United made an approach to sign the 22-year-old striker last summer as well. However, they were not able to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can succeed this time around. It is no secret that they need a quality striker, and the Slovenian would be an exceptional acquisition. Sesko is young enough to improve further, and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Manchester United have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help the 22-year-old fulfil his world-class potential. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool flag
Clubs in contact over Liverpool transfer, player has verbal agreement on personal terms
West Ham United logo
Report: West Ham looking to raid English club for 20-year-old prodigy
Joao Palhinha with Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich
Player with 85 goals in 96 games eyeing PL move, Tottenham will be on alert – Opinion

Can Man United convince Benjamin Sesko?

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig
Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

However, Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they will not be able to offer him European football next season. On the other hand, Newcastle will be able to offer him Champions League action next season. It will be interesting to see what the striker decides.

Whoever ends up signing him will have a future star on their hands. The player has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in England, and he could develop into a reliable Premier League goal scorer. Sesko scored 21 goals last season and picked up six assists.

More Stories Benjamin Sesko

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *