(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko’s future remains a point of contention between Premier League outfits Manchester United and Newcastle.

The RB Leipzig striker (22) moved in from the periphery of the Magpies’ recruitment team after Liverpool secured their top attacking target in Hugo Ekitike.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils hope to follow some astute offensive purchases of their own in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The addition of a top-class centre forward to succeed the increasingly shaky Rasmus Hojlund would represent a significant piece of the puzzle for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Newcastle and Man Utd in contact with Benjamin Sesko

What appeared to be a relatively straightforward deal for United (beyond the financials) has become complicated by Newcastle’s entry into the fray.

Both English outfits are understood to be in contact with Sesko’s camp. The two sides are waiting for the player to first make a decision on his future before opening talks with RB Leipzig over a transfer fee.

Manchester United made fresh enquiries earlier this week and are ready to move forward if the striker gives the green light.

Sources close to Christopher Vivell have informed CaughtOffside that the former Leipzig employee is playing a key role in trying to bring Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford.

This is despite the fact that Ruben Amorim is thought to personally prefer Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Does Sesko prefer Man United transfer?

Newcastle have made their own offer clear and are ready to act quickly themselves.

However, Benjamin Sesko would appear to prefer a move to Manchester United. That said, it’s important to emphasise that the Slovenian has not committed to a final decision on the matter.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are asking for a minimum of €80m [£69.1m]. Both Premier League sides hope that agreeing personal terms with the player first will help reduce this asking price.

With the new season set to resume in over two weeks’ time (on 15 August), this week could be decisive.

All eyes are now on Sesko, who must choose between two big Premier League projects and shape his future.