Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, lifts The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis was expected to move to Scotland this summer, and Hibernian were keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from the Daily Record, the Scottish outfit have admitted defeat in their pursuit of the 22-year-old central defender. He was on loan at Hibernian last season, and he was outstanding for them. The report claims that the two clubs were locked in talks over the defender’s transfer, but the move has now collapsed.

Hibernian keen on Nectar Triantis

Hibernian were prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign the 22-year-old defender.

Sunderland are now considering whether to hold onto the player for the upcoming campaign. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to provide him with ample opportunities in the Premier League next season.

They have secured promotion to the top flight, and they need more quality and depth on the side. The 22-year-old impressed with his performance during his lone spell in Scotland, and there is no doubt that he could be a useful player for Sunderland next season as well. However, the defender will probably hope to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club is unlikely to benefit him. It remains to be seen whether he decides to seek assurance from Sunderland before deciding on his future.

South American star tempted to join Sunderland

Other clubs keen on Triantis

Meanwhile, clubs from the Championship, MLS and other European leagues are also monitoring his situation. Sunderland are yet to make a concrete decision on his future, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Australian youth international is a talented player with a bright future, and he needs to decide on his future quickly.

Real Madrid block Sunderland’s attempted “irresistible” transfer move for €30m attacker