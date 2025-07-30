Newcastle United encouraged to take legal action against Liverpool over Isak approach

Alexander Isak is a Liverpool transfer target (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The Premier League champions are interested in signing the Swede as they look to replace Darwin Nunez and improve the quality of their attack.

The 25-year-old Isak has made it clear to the Magpies that he wants to leave the club this summer in order to take a new challenge in his career and to fulfill his potential.

It comes at a crucial time for the Magpies who are just around two weeks away from starting their Premier League season.

They have been put in a complicated situation by Isak and Liverpool’s persistent interest is making it even more difficult for them.

Newcastle United fans are furious at Liverpool

Some of the fans have been upset with how the whole saga is going at the moment and has urged the club to take legal action against the Premier League champions.

A similar situation was faced by Nottingham Forest when Tottenham activated the release clause of Morgan Gibbs-White but Forest reported Spurs for tapping up their star player and they eventually managed to keep the midfielder at the club while also agreeing a new long term deal with him.

While the situation between Isak and Liverpool may be different, fans have voiced their concern over Liverpool’s approach.

Some fans, in discussion threads on platforms like Chronicle Live, argued that The Magpies should throw Liverpool under the bus by accusing them of tapping up Isak without formal contact, transforming the transfer narrative into one about rival misconduct.

A fan wrote:

“How can Isak have agreed terms with Liverpool? Has he been given permission to talk to Liverpool? Have Liverpool been given permission to talk to Isak? Surely none of this can happen with a player under contract? Surely permission is required from the ‘owning’ club?”

Another fan wrote:

“It shouldn’t be allowed. They have openly disrupted NU and Isak all year. The club doing the tapping, along with the agent instigating it should be very heavily fined.”

Magpies still hold control over Alexander Isak

This tactic could shift the pressure back onto Liverpool and give Newcastle more negotiating leverage.

Newcastle’s ability to maintain control over the Isak saga reflects shrewd leadership, backed by both keen sporting insight and fan sentiment.

The drama is far from over but with no formal bids yet, Newcastle still leverage all the power.

Liverpool may have the cash and keen interest but until that valuation issue is bridged, the Merseyside club remain playing shadow games for now.

Liverpool deal edges closer as Alexander Isak goes AWOL at Newcastle