Newcastle United encouraged to take legal action against Liverpool over Isak approach

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.
The Premier League champions are interested in signing the Swede as they look to replace Darwin Nunez and improve the quality of their attack.
The 25-year-old Isak has made it clear to the Magpies that he wants to leave the club this summer in order to take a new challenge in his career and to fulfill his potential.
It comes at a crucial time for the Magpies who are just around two weeks away from starting their Premier League season.
They have been put in a complicated situation by Isak and Liverpool’s persistent interest is making it even more difficult for them.
Newcastle United fans are furious at Liverpool
Some of the fans have been upset with how the whole saga is going at the moment and has urged the club to take legal action against the Premier League champions.
A similar situation was faced by Nottingham Forest when Tottenham activated the release clause of Morgan Gibbs-White but Forest reported Spurs for tapping up their star player and they eventually managed to keep the midfielder at the club while also agreeing a new long term deal with him.
While the situation between Isak and Liverpool may be different, fans have voiced their concern over Liverpool’s approach.
Some fans, in discussion threads on platforms like Chronicle Live, argued that The Magpies should throw Liverpool under the bus by accusing them of tapping up Isak without formal contact, transforming the transfer narrative into one about rival misconduct.
A fan wrote:
“How can Isak have agreed terms with Liverpool? Has he been given permission to talk to Liverpool? Have Liverpool been given permission to talk to Isak? Surely none of this can happen with a player under contract? Surely permission is required from the ‘owning’ club?”
Another fan wrote:
“It shouldn’t be allowed. They have openly disrupted NU and Isak all year. The club doing the tapping, along with the agent instigating it should be very heavily fined.”
Magpies still hold control over Alexander Isak
This tactic could shift the pressure back onto Liverpool and give Newcastle more negotiating leverage.
Newcastle’s ability to maintain control over the Isak saga reflects shrewd leadership, backed by both keen sporting insight and fan sentiment.
The drama is far from over but with no formal bids yet, Newcastle still leverage all the power.
Liverpool may have the cash and keen interest but until that valuation issue is bridged, the Merseyside club remain playing shadow games for now.
The retoric used in this report leaves alot to be desired. Really any thing to a make a story and plant seeds into people minds. Liverpool have not “tapped up” him up. They have gone about it the right way. Secondly if a player decides he wants to move on so be it. why would you want to keep a player who doesn’t want to play for you anymore. Yes I can understand the Toons being annoyed/upset but that’s life and football. We’ve (LFC) have lost class players so I know how they feel. just accept it for what it is and move on…Respect to Newcastle United and their fans.
Surly there is no allegations over Liverpool because Liverpool fc didn’t go isak but isak is a human being having mouth to decide for his whereby and his future and I don’t wrong tapping of isak because he wants to leave and he declared to Newcastle leaders not Liverpool declaring to take him,so let’s fellow the decision of the player but not our decision as fans,we Liverpool fans from Uganda we love Newcastle fans because we are one team, thanks to football lovers wherever you are.
I’m sure if the boot was on the other foot and we were after mo salah you wouldn’t be saying what your saying,if you have agreed terms without permission to talk to the player that’s Tapping mate.
I am a Liverpool fan and admire Isak. Contract or no contract, it’s the players choice to talk to any club he desires. If Newcastle don’t want to sell,then Liverpool can do nothing. I believe that no player is bigger than the club and If he want to leave, ask for 150million minimum and if it’s offered, sell. if they don’t, he stays. If I was E Howe, I’d sell and use money to buy 3 or 4 players to strengthen squad. Keep players who only wants to be 100 percent there. This should be a lesson on how to prepare future contracts.
you are so wrong mate.
you don’t have the facts.
still you are blaming liverpool.
Luiz Diaz said he wanted to go we let him go with no fuzz.
coutinho wanted to join Barcelona he had 3years remaining on his contract.we didn’t moan.
stop been cowards and realise how huge we are
It seems to be the press and media making all the assumptions regarding transfer not Liverpool fc Just my opinion.
What of if you retain an unwilling player to end up facilitating OG⚽?
if it’s realmadrid, they will rush to sell him, you don’t force player who wants to move on to stay, with isak or no isak, Liverpool remains.
Bollocks
Does NU success depend ONLY on Isak? If so, they haven’t gotten a team yet. What if he is really and truly injured, will they force him to play? Right now you have just injured Alexander Isak’s psyche, and you may not have him for the entire season even if he is not sold to LFC. If that’s not double loss, tell me what is!