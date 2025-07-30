Report: Leeds United step up efforts to sign Serie A winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is set to be backed by a bold recruitment drive, and one of their top attacking targets is Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil, according to reports from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, as reported by Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire club are exploring the possibility of bringing the 26-year-old to Elland Road as manager Daniel Farke aims to add more quality and depth to the squad, particularly in the attacking and creative positions.

Sottil, a product of Fiorentina’s academy, was once considered a rising star in Italian football. But despite making his first-team debut in 2018, the winger has struggled to secure a consistent role in Florence.

Leeds United want Italian player Riccardo Sottil

His development has largely been shaped by a series of loan spells across Serie A, including stints with Cagliari, Empoli, and most recently AC Milan, where he spent the latter half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although his time at San Siro was brief, Sottil made eight appearances and showed glimpses of his potential. However, those flashes were not enough to convince Milan to activate a permanent purchase, and the winger has since returned to Fiorentina, where his future remains uncertain.

Italian side want a permanent transfer of the player

With just two years remaining on his current contract and Fiorentina reportedly ready to part ways with the player, Leeds see an opening to strike a deal.

The Italian club are believed to favour a permanent transfer but are also open to another loan if necessary.

The aim at Leeds United is clear and that is to target players with top-flight experience but who are still searching for a consistent platform to thrive.

Farke is said to be an admirer of Sottil’s playing style and sees him as a potential X-factor.

