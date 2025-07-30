Report: Man United submit midfielder offer but still fall short of his valuation

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer transfer business has so far focused on making attacking signings.

Manager Ruben Amorim has managed to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo so far this summer as he aims to rebuild his squad after a poor season in 2024/25.

The issues facing the squad at Old Trafford are well documented and they need additions in several positions to build a competitive team.

Now that they have sorted out the attacking and the creativity part, they are shifting their focus towards signing a new midfielder.

Man United need more depth and quality in the midfield

The departure of Christian Eriksen and the declining form of Casemiro made it clear that they would step into the market for a new central midfielder and they have done exactly that.

Man United are making moves in the transfer market as they look to reinforce their midfield ahead of the new season, and one of their primary targets is Sporting CP’s Danish enforcer Morten Hjulmand, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The Premier League giants have reportedly submitted a formal bid to secure the services of the 26-year-old, who has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in Portuguese football over the past two seasons.

Hjulmand has been a crucial cog in Sporting’s midfield setup since arriving from Lecce, developing into a dependable deep-lying midfielder.

He played a key role in helping Sporting compete at both domestic and European levels, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Red Devils fall short of Sporting’s valuation

United, who are actively reshaping their midfield, are believed to have offered around £34 million for the Danish international. However, Sporting CP are reportedly holding out for a figure closer to £43 million, and with a release clause set at approximately £69 million, the Portuguese outfit are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met.

It’s understood that the Red Devils are still hopeful of reaching an agreement, as the player himself is thought to be open to the idea of a move to the Premier League.

Unlike flashy playmakers or box-to-box engines, Hjulmand is a master of positional discipline and excels in breaking up opposition attacks, retaining possession, and distributing the ball efficiently.

With Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford uncertain and concerns about squad depth, United see Hjulmand as a player who could offer both immediate impact and long-term value.

