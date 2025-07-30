Sources: Man United star sparks European scramble but Red Devils hold firm

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after young strikers in European football, with clubs from across the continent circling as Manchester United weigh up their next move.

Despite his inconsistent performances for the Red Devils, the 22-year-old Danish forward remains a player of immense promise and interest in his services is heating up dramatically this summer, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The attacker struggled at Old Trafford last season and scored only four goals in the Premier League but his age and potential has still impressed some of the top clubs in the world.

Man United star Hojlund is high in demand this summer

Bayer Leverkusen, led by former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, are among the clubs pushing hardest to secure Hojlund’s signature.

Ten Hag is eager to reunite with the striker he brought to the Premier League, seeing him as a vital addition to his evolving Bundesliga side. But the German champions are not alone in their admiration.

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been keeping tabs on Hojlund, as the race to sign the Denmark international becomes one of the most hotly-contested stories of the transfer window.

Man United are understood to be open to letting Hojlund go but only on their terms.

Inter Milan have seen an offer get rejected for the striker

Inter Milan have already tested the waters with a creative proposal involving both Hojlund and fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee. However, the Red Devils were quick to reject the idea, insisting they are only willing to sanction a permanent sale and are not interested in any loan deal.

Hojlund himself is believed to be intrigued by the idea of joining Inter, especially given their recent Champions League pedigree and ambitious project. But with United holding firm on their valuation and structure demands, negotiations are proving to be a major stumbling block.

United will have to manage growing interest while deciding whether to cash in on Hojlund or give him more time to develop in England. For now, the striker remains a United player but the chase is on.

