Sources: Real Madrid deliver brutal blow to Newcastle with Man United waiting in the shadows

Newcastle United’s search for a new goalkeeper has hit a stumbling block after their €3 million loan offer for Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin was swiftly turned down by the Spanish club.

Sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside that the La Liga giants have no intention of allowing the Ukrainian international to leave this summer, especially under the terms proposed.

The Magpies are actively looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season, and Lunin emerged as a target due to his growing reputation and sharp performances when called upon to deputise for Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid’s response was unequivocal, the 26-year-old is not for sale or loan at this moment in time.

Newcastle United offer rejected by Real Madrid

From both a sporting and structural perspective, Los Blancos consider Lunin an integral part of their goalkeeping department, even though he made just 14 appearances for them last season.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper recently extended his contract with the club until 2030, further signalling Real Madrid’s intent to secure his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite being second-choice, Lunin is said to be content with his role in Madrid, valuing the club’s project and showing patience as he continues his development under the guidance of one of the world’s top coaching teams.

His commitment and professionalism have not gone unnoticed, both internally and across Europe.

Man United continue to monitor Andriy Lunin

Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on Lunin’s situation. The Red Devils are in the market for a goalkeeper and have added Lunin to their shortlist of potential targets but they are well aware of the financial challenges involved.

Real Madrid’s valuation of the player is expected to be significant, and United are approaching the situation cautiously, monitoring developments in case an opportunity arises.

As it stands, both Newcastle and Man United may need to look elsewhere or be prepared to make a significantly more compelling offer to tempt Real Madrid into negotiations.

