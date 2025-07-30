Sources: Tottenham star edges closes to glamorous MLS move

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Son Heung‑min is edging closer to a sensational move to Major League Soccer, with LAFC in advanced negotiations to sign the Tottenham Hotspur icon, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Talks are said to have accelerated in recent days, with the MLS club now entering a critical phase of discussions with both Spurs and the player’s representatives.

The proposed transfer could see the South Korean forward complete his switch to Los Angeles shortly after Tottenham’s upcoming pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul on August 3.

The timing of the move is no coincidence, Tottenham have planned significant commercial events in South Korea surrounding that match, and Son’s participation is viewed as vital from a marketing standpoint before he departs.

Tottenham are ready to let Son leave this summer

Spurs are believed to have placed a valuation of €25 million on the 31-year-old attacker, whose contract expires in less than a year. He was influential for them last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in a season which saw them win the Europa League at the end.

This relatively modest fee, given Son’s pedigree and global marketability, has encouraged LAFC to push ahead and wrap up what would be one of the most high-profile signings in MLS history.

Interestingly, Son had received a lucrative proposal from a Saudi Arabian club earlier this summer. However, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has made it clear he prefers a move to the United States, where he could make a major impact on and off the pitch while remaining closer to Western football markets and media.

Son will make the decision on his future

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, who took over earlier this summer, is open-minded about Son’s situation.

While he would ideally retain such a key player for the upcoming campaign, Frank is willing to respect Son’s wishes and allow him to leave if the player feels ready for a new challenge. A final decision from Son is expected within days.

Should the deal go through, LAFC would be signing not just a world-class talent but also a massive global brand.

