Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

The 22-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain. Zabarnyi has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Can Spurs convince Zabarnyi?

According to RMC Sport, Tottenham are prepared to offer €70 million in order to sign the player, but the Ukrainian international is not keen on a move to the London club.

He wants to join the European champions, and it will be interesting to see if PSG can secure an agreement with the Cherries. Bournemouth have set an asking price of €70 million for the player.

Zabarnyi has been a key player for Bournemouth since joining them, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a bigger club. The move to PSG will be an exciting opportunity for him. He will look to compete for major trophies regularly, and the French outfit will be able to provide him with that platform.

On the other hand, Tottenham are going through a period of rebuilding, and there are no guarantees that they will be able to win major trophies in the upcoming seasons.

Illia Zabarnyi wants PSG move

The Ukrainian International has already agreed to a five-year contract with the French outfit.

It remains to be seen whether PSG can secure an agreement with the Premier League club now. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the resources to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could lose Cristian Romero this summer. He has been linked with a move away from the club. They will need to replace him properly, and the 22-year-old Ukrainian could have been the ideal acquisition. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could’ve made an instant impact.