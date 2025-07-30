(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United are keen to secure his signature.

According to a report from Tasnim News Agency, the player is interested in a move to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 33-year-old has previously proven himself to be a reliable goal-scorer, and the likes of Leeds and West Ham will benefit from signing him.

West Ham could use Mehdi Taremi

West Ham were quite disappointing in the attack last season, and Niclas Fullkrug struggled to score goals consistently. He struggled with injury problems as well. They need to invest in a reliable striker, and Taremi would be a useful acquisition in the short term.

The Iranian international struggle for regular gametime at Inter Milan last season, and the move to the Premier League would be ideal for him, especially if he is offered regular game time. Even though he is 33, he could be a quality short-term option for most teams in the Premier League.

Leeds need a quality striker

Meanwhile, Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They need quality players with more experience to survive in the Premier League next season. Taremi has the quality and the experience, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money as well. He is unwanted at Inter Milan, and they are unlikely to demand a premium for him. It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs manages to get the deal done.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The 33-year-old was a part of the Inter Milan team that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season, and his experience could prove to be vital for the mid-table Premier League clubs.

