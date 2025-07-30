West Ham United make move to sign Arsenal playmaker

Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are turning heads this summer as they target Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira, highlighting a tactical shift under new manager Graham Potter.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 25-year-old Portuguese playmaker has been added to the club’s shortlist as they look to refresh their creative engine.

After his successful loan at Porto last season, where he delivered 11 goal contributions in the league, Vieira is not in the plans for Mikel Arteta’s refreshed Arsenal squad. Despite commanding attention early in his Arsenal career, his opportunities have dwindled, prompting speculation about a permanent departure.

West Ham United are yet to approach Arsenal

While it’s early stages, sources suggest Hammers have not yet approached Arsenal formally.

Vieira’s current contract runs through 2027, and a permanent deal could be structured with a loan-to-buy option to manage Financial Fair Play considerations.

Interest in Vieira is not exclusive to West Ham. With Premier League rivals, Italian sides, and other European clubs monitoring the situation, speed and clarity will be key for any successful bid.

Potter’s vision and the club’s growing stature in player development could serve as a decisive pitch for the midfielder.

Vieira is way down the pecking order at the Emirates

It is clear that the Portuguese midfielder has no future at Arsenal. Even when he was at the club, playing time was limited for him. He spent more time on the bench that he did on the pitch which makes his signing by Arteta even more surprising.

The player is now looking for more playing time and the Hammers are willing to provide that.

It is now down to the clubs to come to an agreement regarding the future of the player.

The signing of Noni Madueke and Arsenal’s interest in Eberechi Eze, along with the presence of players like Martin Odegaard and the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri, it is difficult to see Vieira make a place in the team at Arsenal.

