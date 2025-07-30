(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window with the signing of Amine Adli.

According to a report from German publication BILD, they have submitted a concrete offer to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to sanction his departure. They are holding out for a fee of around £26 million.

Wolves could use Amine Adli

Wolves need to improve their squad this summer, and the Moroccan International would be a quality addition. Adli has been linked with Newcastle in previous seasons.

He is not an indispensable asset for the German club, and he is unlikely to play regularly for them. He will need to play more often to continue his development, and the move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. If he manages to impress at the West Midlands club, he might be able to join a bigger club in future.

Adli would be a superb addition

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Wolves. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder, as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a bonus for Wolves if they can get the deal across the line.

The reported asking price is affordable for a club with their resources, and it remains to be seen whether the English club is prepared to pay up.

Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. Apart from his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities and link up with his teammates, he is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders in one versus one situations. He will add some much-needed unpredictability to the Wolves attack as well.

